AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,816 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 29.1% in the first quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Two Harbors Investment by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 449,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 194,478 shares during the period. Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 370,408 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,782,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,906,000 after buying an additional 1,011,542 shares in the last quarter. 68.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Two Harbors Investment news, CEO William Ross Greenberg sold 34,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $174,425.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 527,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,629,754.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 19,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $96,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,421 shares of company stock valued at $431,131. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TWO. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.76.

Shares of NYSE TWO opened at $4.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $7.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.59.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 million. Two Harbors Investment had a net margin of 147.67% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

