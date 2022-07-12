AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,968 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SAP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in SAP by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get SAP alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered SAP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on SAP from €120.00 ($120.00) to €110.00 ($110.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.18.

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.97 and its 200 day moving average is $110.80. The stock has a market cap of $108.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $151.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

SAP Company Profile (Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.