AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 219.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 172,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,070,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 118,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AGNC shares. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AGNC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.25 to $13.25 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

