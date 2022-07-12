AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ) Shares Down 3.7%

AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.58 and last traded at $31.58. Approximately 15,009 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 14,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AI Powered Equity ETF stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in AI Powered Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AIEQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

