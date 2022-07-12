Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) Receives $2.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (OTCMKTS:AFLYY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.93.

A number of analysts recently commented on AFLYY shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.60 ($4.60) to €4.00 ($4.00) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Air France-KLM from €2.02 ($2.02) to €1.70 ($1.70) in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, June 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air France-KLM from €4.20 ($4.20) to €4.40 ($4.40) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Air France-KLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

OTCMKTS:AFLYY opened at $1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. Air France-KLM has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.56.

Air France-KLM ( OTCMKTS:AFLYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Air France-KLM will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.5641 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 49.65%.

Air France-KLM Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.