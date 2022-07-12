Airbus (EPA:AIR) PT Set at €145.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) has been given a €145.00 ($145.00) target price by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 49.93% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €182.00 ($182.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($180.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €142.00 ($142.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($150.00) price objective on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €155.00 ($155.00) price target on Airbus in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

AIR opened at €96.71 ($96.71) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €101.79 and a 200-day moving average of €107.16. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($68.28) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($99.97).

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

