Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Receives $15.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Airgain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Airgain from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of AIRG opened at $8.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.89 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.02. Airgain has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $19.49.

Airgain ( NASDAQ:AIRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.31 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 19.94% and a negative return on equity of 16.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Airgain will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James K. Sims bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 319,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,691.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 6,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $67,815.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airgain by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 279,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 30.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airgain by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Airgain by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Airgain by 18.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 14,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, vertical markets, chipset vendors, service providers, value-added resellers and software developers worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

