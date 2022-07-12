Alcanna (TSE:CLIQ) Trading Down 1.2%

Alcanna Inc. (TSE:CLIQ – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.01 and last traded at C$9.05. 555,803 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 253,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.16.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$327.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87.
Alcanna Company Profile (TSE:CLIQ)
