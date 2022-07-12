Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives $535.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $511.71.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $722.00 to $418.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $524.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Align Technology news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $264.42 per share, for a total transaction of $264,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $298.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,816.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 41.4% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Paradiem LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 61.9% in the second quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Align Technology by 1.1% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Align Technology by 7.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,861,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $249.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.77. Align Technology has a 52 week low of $225.86 and a 52 week high of $737.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.15.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 19.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

