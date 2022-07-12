Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA) Shares Down 3.7%

Alithya Group Inc. (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) fell 3.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$2.84 and last traded at C$2.85. 34,357 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 44,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.96.

Separately, Cormark reduced their price target on Alithya Group to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 20th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05. The stock has a market cap of C$269.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.21.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

