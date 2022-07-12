Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.13% of Allegiant Travel worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 676 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.14, for a total value of $135,126.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,544.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total value of $56,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $907,071.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $250.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.90.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $215.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.31 and a 200-day moving average of $155.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.55.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.22). Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $500.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.58) EPS. Allegiant Travel’s quarterly revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

