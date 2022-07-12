Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of AHPI opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Allied Healthcare Products

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

