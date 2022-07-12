Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of AHPI opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of -3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.95.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%.
About Allied Healthcare Products (Get Rating)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied Healthcare Products (AHPI)
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
- Here’s How to Dollar Cost Average into Positions in a Bear Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/4 – 7/8
- AT&T (NYSE:T) Is Its Cheaper Valuation Worth A Buy?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.