Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.55. Allied World Assurance shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 200 shares.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.55.
About Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allied World Assurance (AWHHF)
- The MarketBeat Podcast: Ignore Traditional Investment Advice That Doesn’t Work
- Outrun a Bear Market with Sector Rotation
- Why PepsiCo May Be a Harbinger for Q2 Earnings Season?
- Can Tesla’s Stock Survive the Onslaught of Competition?
- Five Below Stock is a Recession Play
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Allied World Assurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied World Assurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.