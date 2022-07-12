Allworth Financial LP Acquires 1,118 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 3,021.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,207.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 549 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. 11.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($44.00) to €38.00 ($38.00) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.55. The company has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

