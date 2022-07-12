Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $317.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.58. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.76.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on EPAM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.38.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

