Allworth Financial LP Boosts Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 243.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,136,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $450,768,000 after buying an additional 69,452 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,719,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,917,000 after buying an additional 73,201 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,843,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,851 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth $104,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,636,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,350,000 after purchasing an additional 35,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.29. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.11 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

