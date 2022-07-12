Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 798.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the third quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alteryx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 71,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 21,647 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $674,000. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd purchased a new position in Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth $2,145,000. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYX opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.07. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $84.90.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $157.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alteryx from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.07.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

