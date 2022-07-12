Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 123.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 476 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Match Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Match Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 220.7% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Match Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.56.

Shares of MTCH opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.92.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

