Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) by 121.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Uniti Group by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 90,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,018,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 89,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uniti Group during the first quarter worth $357,000. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNIT stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.04. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group ( NASDAQ:UNIT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 16.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

