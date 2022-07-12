Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 563.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in DexCom were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

In other DexCom news, EVP Chad Patterson sold 777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.77, for a total value of $266,332.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $703,892. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DexCom stock opened at $78.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.27. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $66.89 and a one year high of $164.86. The stock has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 151.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on DexCom from $141.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup cut their price objective on DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.75.

DexCom Company Profile (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.