Allworth Financial LP Boosts Stock Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

STWD opened at $21.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $26.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.51.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 56.16%. The business had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

