Allworth Financial LP Buys 114 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 11,400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $298.48 per share, with a total value of $1,999,816.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,174,602.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $264,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,799.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $249.48 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.86 and a 1 year high of $737.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $262.26 and its 200-day moving average is $399.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $973.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 17.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $600.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $575.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.71.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

