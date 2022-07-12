Allworth Financial LP Buys 282 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 14,100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.9% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.6% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 5.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 30.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PKI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.84.

NYSE:PKI opened at $144.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.13. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.78 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.58%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

