Allworth Financial LP Has $49,000 Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,760 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 173.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIRI opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25. The stock has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 15.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.28.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

