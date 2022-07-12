Allworth Financial LP Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in GSK were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 18,589 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 18,421 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 113,582 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,048 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.11) to GBX 1,800 ($21.41) in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.69) to GBX 1,900 ($22.60) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,850.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $37.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.38 and its 200-day moving average is $43.79.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.38%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

