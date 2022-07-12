Allworth Financial LP Increases Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 121.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cognex were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cognex by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Cognex by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Cognex by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Cognex by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cognex news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.63. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $92.17.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cognex from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognex from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.18.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

