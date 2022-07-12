Allworth Financial LP Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,601,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,916 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,951,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,200,000 after acquiring an additional 746,773 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after acquiring an additional 543,571 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,675,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,628,000 after acquiring an additional 143,982 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $552,369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JCI shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $47.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International Profile (Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.