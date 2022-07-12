Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 7,916.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,234,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $89,392,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,928,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,425,000 after buying an additional 92,886 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,505,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,614,000 after buying an additional 90,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,957,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,310,000 after buying an additional 245,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,452,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,416,000 after buying an additional 1,437,588 shares during the last quarter. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

NYSE AM opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.42 and a twelve month high of $11.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.21.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $218.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.32 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.77% and a return on equity of 17.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 242,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $2,547,685.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,555 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,681.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $98,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,952.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 865,620 shares of company stock valued at $8,963,071 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

