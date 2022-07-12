Allworth Financial LP Increases Stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 20,525.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 43.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 94,352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,397,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays cut their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.94.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $83.09 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

