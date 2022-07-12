Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,600 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Get Rating) by 160.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $49,000.
FFC stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.31 and a 12 month high of $23.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99.
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
