Allworth Financial LP Purchases 2,819 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 167.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares during the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,256.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,535.83.

Alphabet’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,549 shares of company stock worth $19,920,606. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

