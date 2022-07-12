Allworth Financial LP Purchases 496 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 163.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT opened at $64.97 on Tuesday. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $60.93 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.05.

