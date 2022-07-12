Allworth Financial LP Purchases 538 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Twitter were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Twitter by 452.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Twitter by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Twitter by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $730,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other news, major shareholder H R. H. Prince Alwaleed Bin Saud bought 490,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $19,957,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,590,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,933,876.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 346,210 shares in the company, valued at $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 564,152 shares of company stock valued at $21,573,524. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWTR opened at $32.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.71. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Twitter from $35.00 to $54.20 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. MKM Partners cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twitter from $51.50 to $54.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.30.

Twitter Profile (Get Rating)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.