Allworth Financial LP Raises Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,895,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,667,000 after buying an additional 352,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,884,193,000 after buying an additional 245,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,048,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,871,000 after buying an additional 328,421 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,866,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,957,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,539,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,759,000 after buying an additional 72,292 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $324.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.75 and a 200-day moving average of $332.17. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.90 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $619.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 1,889 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.72, for a total value of $656,843.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,776.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson lowered SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.40.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

