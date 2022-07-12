Allworth Financial LP Reduces Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,466,000 after buying an additional 71,121 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,546,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,756,000 after buying an additional 1,654,197 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,212,000 after buying an additional 76,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter worth $189,523,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TRU stock opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.38. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $75.42 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.61%.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at $425,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.45.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.