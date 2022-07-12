Allworth Financial LP Sells 1,641 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.36.

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.54%.

About Lumen Technologies (Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.