Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CNQ. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 99,175,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,190,583,000 after buying an additional 9,208,399 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 121,275,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,124,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,542 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,128,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1,340.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,450 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,866,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $49.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $29.53 and a 12 month high of $70.60.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.32. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 24.71% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.583 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 37.44%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNQ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$111.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.63.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

