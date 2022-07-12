Allworth Financial LP Takes Position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $358,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $554,000.

NYSEARCA SPD opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $33.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.88.

