Ally Financial (ALLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE ALLY opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $56.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Compass Point reduced their target price on Ally Financial to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.17.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 618.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.