Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Transform Wealth LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.9% of Transform Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,606. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,256.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,535.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

