Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Boosted by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $64,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,606 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,037.69 and a 1-year high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,535.83.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $2,775.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

