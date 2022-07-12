Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,186,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,867 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,225,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,325,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,527,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,266,914,548.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,606. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,256.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,535.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

