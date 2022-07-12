Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Sonata Capital Group Inc.

Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $5,062,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 29,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $82,698,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 167.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 147,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $410,495,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 64,759 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $180,118,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,800.00 to $3,113.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,251.65.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,037.69 and a fifty-two week high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,256.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,535.83.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 255,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,621,431.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,549 shares of company stock worth $19,920,606 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.