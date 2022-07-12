Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 98.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,907 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 263 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 361 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total value of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,574.16, for a total transaction of $257,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,527,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,266,914,548.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,549 shares of company stock worth $19,920,606. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2,256.04 and its 200-day moving average is $2,535.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $26.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.