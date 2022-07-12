Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 4.4% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bank of The West’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,381,257,000 after purchasing an additional 116,084 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,477,662,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,825,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,186,916,000 after buying an additional 20,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after buying an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,256.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,535.83. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,549 shares of company stock valued at $19,920,606 in the last quarter. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $2,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,075.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Alphabet to $2,650.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,251.65.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

