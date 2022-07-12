Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,089 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after acquiring an additional 283,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,313.53 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,037.69 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,256.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,535.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet shares are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $8,858,168.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 479,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,549 shares of company stock worth $19,920,606. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

