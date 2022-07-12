Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Altice USA worth $3,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Altice USA by 98.8% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 343,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 170,697 shares during the period. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

ATUS stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.25. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $35.24.

Altice USA ( NYSE:ATUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ATUS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Altice USA from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Altice USA from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on Altice USA from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Altice USA from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Altice USA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.