Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

ALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

In other news, Director Diane Jorkasky sold 17,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $206,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $65,544.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,588 shares of company stock worth $1,166,654. Corporate insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 192.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 211,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 139,449 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Altimmune by 50.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 728,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,000 after acquiring an additional 243,450 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Altimmune by 4.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 124,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $17.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.75 million, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,819.11% and a negative return on equity of 43.28%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

