Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,478 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,888 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $542,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 14,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,041,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 2,171 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,077,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,115,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.95, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $187.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.45.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

