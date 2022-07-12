Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Busey Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $74,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $111.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.26 and a 1-year high of $188.65.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $906,733.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $207.50 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.45.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

